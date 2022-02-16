State House passes bill offering student loans with 1% interest rates

OLYMPIA –
The Washington House of Representatives passed House Bill 1736 yesterday, hoping to establish student loans for Washington graduate and undergraduate students with 1% interest rates.
The bill was sponsored by House majority leader Pat Sullivan (D-Covington) in order to offer another option for covering the cost of higher education. She hopes it will increase the amount of first-in-family students who wouldn’t be able to afford it otherwise.
“We’ve heard stories over and over about how debt is overburdening students, and it’s time to do something about it,” Sullivan said. “While the state can’t cancel federal student loan debt, we can provide hope for students to be able to access a college education without taking on crushing, high-interest debt that puts things like home ownership out of reach after they graduate.”
The bill would create a new student loan account for Washington, with one transfer of $300 million from the state general fund. This funding would supply annual loans for students, up to $3000 for undergraduate students and up to $5000 for graduate students starting in 2024.
Similar to current loans, interest does not accrue while the borrower is still a student. Once you are no longer enrolled in the school at least half-time for six months, interest will start to accrue.
“Students shouldn’t have to be saddled with ridiculously high interest student loans just so they can get a degree that opens doors for good-paying jobs in our state,” Sullivan said. “With this program, they have a more affordable option.”
After passing in the state House, the bill now heads to the state Senate.