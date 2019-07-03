WASHINGTON, WA - $126 million dollars is being given out to build and keep up things like parks, sports fields and trails. Washington's Recreation and Conservation Funding board announced the grants Tuesday. A big chunk will be used in Eastern Washington.

The money will help fund over 300 projects across the state of Washington. The projects range anywhere from building a small park to putting in a sports complex.

"Much of the funding is really going for building things," said Susan Zumek, Washington Recreation and Conservation Communication Manager.

Susan Zemek is with Washington's Recreation and Conservation Funding board; she says outdoor recreation drives Washington's economy. Parks and Recreation accounts for more than $21 billion dollars worth of economic activity and supports nearly $200,000 jobs.

"This money is making an investment in the state's economy," said Zumek.

Counties across the region submitted their grant applications a year ago for the 2019-2021 grant season. Half of the applications were approved. In Eastern Washington several projects will start breaking ground.

In Benton City $81 thousand dollars was approved to build a river front park that includes 11 acres for fishing, canoeing and wildlife watching.

Benton City will use this grant to buy nearly 11 acres to create a riverfront park near Seventh Street, along the Yakima River. The planned park is expected to give people access to the river for canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and watching waterfowl. Local residents have identified water access and wildlife viewing as important amenities, and this project provides both. Benton City will contribute $20,413 in cash and staff labor. This grant is from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

Another Benton City project includes building a sports complex off of Ki-Be Road, that grant is $582,000.

Benton City will use this grant to buy 25 acres for a future park and sports complex. The land is on Ki-Be Road, across the street from the high school. Future development will include soccer, football, baseball, and softball fields, a spray pad, and amenities such as shade structures, restrooms, and parking. Benton City will contribute $388,674. This grant is from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

In Richland, the money will go towards rebuilding the Horn Rapids ORV park access road, used for off-road vehicle activities: $99,000

The City of Richland Parks and Recreation will use this grant to reconstruct a .3-mile road that accesses Horn Rapids Off-Road-Vehicle Park. The new road will replace the deteriorating road and provide a safer and smoother traveling surface to reach the park and its trails, campground, office building, restrooms, and emergency exit. The new road will be 24-ft. wide and the road structure will be 2 inches of asphalt above 4 inches of gravel. The will contribute $30,500 in staff labor.

The City of Prosser will use the money to improve its aquatic center competitive pool: $31,000

The City of Prosser will use this grant to improve the competition lap pool in the Prosser Aquatic Center in EJ Miller Park. The City will replace the starting blocks, pool cover, pump, and filter. The City also will install a public address system splitter, automatic scoring system, and entrance sign. These improvements will increase swimmer safety, enhance the individual and team athletic competitive experience, and improve timing accuracy for swimming events. The Prosser Aquatic Center has two pools, a competitive lap pool and a recreational pool. The competitive pool is used for training by the 115- member Piranhas swim team, is the site for weekly meets in the summer for eight regional teams, and hosts three high school girls swim teams. Prosser will contribute $25,988 in cash and staff labor.

The City of Pasco will begin developing a sports complex off of 'A' street: $350,000

The City of Pasco will use this grant to build three multi-use sports fields, a parking lot, and restroom, serving as first phase of development of the A Street sports complex, in east Pasco. By developing this city-owned vacant land into a beautiful sporting complex, the City will be able to accommodate the ever-growing demand for field space, and bring high quality fields to one of the region’s most underprivileged areas. The fields will accommodate sports such as soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and Ultimate Frisbee. Pasco will contribute $221,113.

It's a hefty price tag for healthy hearts.

"We all know there is a huge benefit when people get outside... their health improves... their stress goes down," said Zemek.

If you'd like to see a full list of projects around Washington you can visit this website.