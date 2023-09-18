TUMWATER, Wash.-The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is warning residents to be on the lookout for contractor scams in the wake of recent wildfires across the state.
According to L&I a frequent scam is for "contractors" to show up uninvited and offer to do work. After collecting a deposit they then disappear of raise the original price.
As a remedy against contractor scams L&I is asking residents to be sure and check out contractors before hiring them. Residents should check and see if a contractor is licensed with the state and also for references.
Contractor registration can be verified online at ProtectMyHome.net or by calling L&I at 1-800-647-0982 and pressing 2.
“As tempting as it is to go with the first person you find, it’s crucial to check their background before you hire a contractor,” said Melissa McBride, L&I’s chief of contractor compliance.
L&I requires construction contractors to be registered and have liability insurance, a business license, and a bond to provide some financial protection if something goes wrong with the project according to an L&I press release about contractor scams.
L&I tips to avoid contractor scams:
- Get three written bids before deciding on a contractor.
- Check contractors' referrals and online reputation.
- Get a well-written contract.
- Never pay in full until the job is done.
