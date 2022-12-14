OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee released budget proposals for 2023-2025 on December 14, with priorities in housing, behavioral health and the climate, specifically salmon recovery and protection.

The proposal includes a housing referendum that would frontload $4 billion for housing construction over six years. Currently, an approximate 2,200 units are funded by the capital budget for Washington in 2023-2025, according to Inslee. With this referendum, around 5,300 additional units would be funded in that time, with 19,000 in the six years following. The state would be able to issue bonds greater than the state debt limit, if approved by the state legislature and voters.

“Unfortunately, we no longer have the influx of federal funding we are using today to quickly build thousands of new supportive housing units for people experiencing homelessness,” said Inslee. “I don’t want to lose momentum, and I don’t want the problem to get worse because we aren't moving fast enough.”

The proposed budget also includes funding for behavioral health service expansion and support, plus greater resources for workers. There is also inclusion of clean energy funding and money for actions in Inslee’s Salmon Strategy, according to Inslee. Breakdowns of the full budget are available online.

If passed, the proposed budget as it is would not result in tax or fee increases, leaving $2.6 billion in reserves, according to Inslee. In total, the budget proposes $70.4 in spending over the next two years. Legislators have already begun responding to the proposal.

State Senator Lynda Wilson (R-Wash.) is the state Senate Republicans budget leader. She thinks the proposal fails to put priorities on the issues most affecting families in Washington, according to a press release. She claims the behavioral health support will do nothing short-term for overdose and crime rates.

“It’s disappointing that he would increase state spending by 9.8% and still fail to invest in thoughtful answers to the things that concern Washington families most: the safety of our communities, the cost of living, and education issues that include K-12 learning loss,” said Wilson. “Those are Senate Republican priorities for 2023, but they don’t seem important to the governor.”

However, Inslee’s proposal refers to the cost of living as one of the primary factors driving homelessness. The referendum is meant to make housing more affordable for lower and middle classes, according to Inslee. An additional section is outlined later in the proposal with economic support for working families, with multiple resource options for those struggling during inflation. Community safety is mentioned briefly, through the proposed policy to expand law enforcement training capacity.

The proposals for education are broken into sections: early learning, K-12 and higher education and workforce. The K-12 budget proposals include expanded teacher mentorship, residency programs and teacher academies. Funding is allocated for learning support, outdoor learning experiences and special education services.

Conversely, the chair of the State Senate Ways and Means Committee Christine Rolfes (D-Wash.) called the proposal a solid roadmap that prioritizes state needs.

“I’m extremely encouraged by his focus on behavioral health investments, especially his commitment to growing our workforce and building new facilities,” said Rolfes. “Legislators are deeply concerned about the lack of affordable housing in communities across Washington, and I appreciate the governor’s commitment to address this urgent need. I also look forward to continuing our work to address the climate crisis. The governor has offered several good ideas that will reduce pollution, make our communities safer, and create a prosperous clean energy economy.”

The chair of the House Appropriations Committee Representative Timm Ormsby (D-Wash.) also thanked the governor for the proposal, saying it advances many of the House Democrats’ priorities.

“As our state has grappled with the pandemic, an uneven economic recovery and the basic needs for struggling families have been our top concerns,” said Ormsby. “Now, we have a starting point for addressing needs of local communities and investing taxpayer dollars where it is needed most in a responsible and sustainable way.”

Ormsby specifically commended the education, behavioral health, climate and housing investments.

“Finally, by building off this proposal the Legislature can address the needs of overburdened communities across Washington” said Ormsby. “Those communities, predominantly communities of color, have faced unfair effects that have caused disparities in health care and public health. We see those same effects impacting income, housing, homeownership, and education funding. Those policy choices resulted in historic inequities and policies that have held back and marginalized too many in Washington state. We can and must do better.”