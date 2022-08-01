OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force has issued its first report following its creation in the Attorney General’s Office. In the report, the 25 members of the task force give ten recommendations for addressing gaps in services and responses to violence against Indigenous people.

“Building on the foundational work of tribes, activists, grassroots advocates, families, and survivors, the Task Force has met quarterly and in bi-weekly subcommittee meetings to understand the scope of violence against Indigenous people and to identify how it can be addressed through system and institutional changes,” said the press release.

In the past seven months, the Task Force has worked to identify system and institutional barriers impacting the response to violence against Indigenous people. It named the following:

inter-jurisdictional issues that create gaps in communication between families and law enforcement

cross-jurisdictional rules that limit tribal law enforcement access to violence-combatting investigative tools

racial misclassification of Indigenous people in data

limited access to service programs for families, who often to not know what services are available

limitations on what survivor service organizations can provide to MMIWP families

The first recommendation from the Task Force, with Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s support, is for the state Legislature to create and fund a cold case unit focused specifically on MMIWP.

“I look forward to honoring the Task Force’s recommendation and working to create an MMIWP cold case unit in my office,” said Ferguson. “If funded, a cold case unit will direct critical resources toward these cases and help address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.”

The Task Force also recommends that the Legislature require law enforcement agencies to use the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, standardizing the use. Further, the Task Force wants to develop the best practices for law enforcement collaboration across agencies.

It is also asked that the data and research team be able to research to include violence across the gender spectrum.

Next, the Task Force is promoting inclusive language by asking community and resource programs to use inclusive language in order to reflect the experiences of MMIWP families and survivors. Law enforcement agencies should focus on ways to improve communication and transparency with families in MMIWP cases. And public agencies can help too, by waiving or reducing fees or costs for large events when they have to do with MMIWP.

The Task Force asked the Attorney General’s Office to update and re-issue the Missing Person’s Resource. It also asked to be able to continue consulting with tribes in support of sovereignty and self-determination.

Lastly, the Task Force asked for its authorization to be extended through 2025, two years longer than it currently is.