KLICKITAT COUNTY – A level three evacuation is in place for three houses near where the Juniper Fire in Klickitat County is burning.

The fire is currently burning in grass, sagebrush and timber. It started burning around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. This fire is estimated at 350 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. The fire cause is under investigation.

Just before 2:00 p.m. smoke was observed coming from the generator unit of a wind turbine south of Bickleton in rural Klickitat County. The fire engulfed the turbine 300 feet above the ground. Melted sections of the wind turbine fell to the ground igniting the fire. Aided by gusting winds, the fire spread to between 350 to 500 acres in steep canyon terrain.

25 fire units, 2 dozers, 2 engines from DNR are on scene working to contain the fire. At this time, the fire is about 20% contained. Overnight weather conditions favor more control of the fire.

State Mobilization was approved around 9:00 P.M. Additional fire units are expected to arrive Sunday morning.

As a precaution, three houses have been put on a level three evacuation notice by the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office. Structural firefighters are being stationed at the three houses overnight.