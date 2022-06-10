MORROW COUNTY, Ore. - A state of emergency declared in Morrow County.
High levels of nitrates have been discovered in people's wells in the rural areas, around Boardman and Irrigon.
The county commissioners held a special meeting last night to declare the emergency. The order says people living in those areas are showing symptoms that could be linked to exposure to nitrates.
Nitrates can cause a lot of different health issues, which can range from birth defects to an increased risk of some cancers and it can also cause dizziness and fatigue.
According to the Morrow County Board of Commissioners, the County Administrator, County Public Health Director, and County Emergency Manager, including themselves will be taking all necessary steps authorized by law to coordinate response and recovery from this emergency.
