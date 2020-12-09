State of Washington settles record-breaking sex abuse lawsuit for $2,000,000 before trial

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The State of Washington agreed to pay a record-breaking settlement in Benton County last week to resolve a negligence lawsuit against it.
The lawsuit, filed in May 2018, alleged that the State of Washington negligently placed a 3.5 year old girl, identified in the complaint as V.O., in the foster home of Abel and Diana Ortega in 1995.
At the time of placement, another female foster child had made prior allegations of sexual abuse against Abel Ortega. In addition, the lawsuit alleged that the State, over the next 14 years, failed to investigate and take action on multiple occasions concerning complaints of physical and sexual abuse and failed to remove V.O. from the Ortega home, resulting in years of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. The lawsuit also alleged negligence against Diana Ortega, for her failure to intervene and/or protect V.O. from her husband.
Specifically, the plaintiff’s lawsuit alleged that the State was notified in 2004 that 12 year old V.O. was being raped by her foster-adopted father and also received notice of numerous other victims who alleged that Mr. Ortega had sexually assaulted them. However, V.O. was not removed from the home in 2004 and in fact only escaped her abuser in 2009 when she again reported the sexual molestation and rape to police officials.
According to V.O.’s attorney, Jeff Kreutz of Tamaki Law in Kennewick, "Many children in the foster care program are some the most vulnerable and fragile children in our society. Because of that, the State has a duty and obligation to protect them from those who prey upon children. As a parent who has personal involvement with the foster care system, I was shocked to learn that the state did not remove V.O. from the Ortega’s home after not just one complaint of physical and sexual abuse, but years of complaints. The State had the responsibility to remove V.O. from the Ortega’s home, but its failure to do so led to years of horrendous abuse. I think a jury would have been highly critical of the State’s actions, but my client wanted to move on with her life and not have to re-live her abuse at trial. She has spent years trying to work through the physical and emotional damages caused by the abuse and hopefully this settlement sends a loud and clear message to the State that it must protect those who cannot protect themselves."
According to Tamaki Law attorney Megan Chang-Ngaruiya, who also represented V.O., "Despite the fact that numerous officials had concerns about V.O.’s safety in the Ortega home, especially after her report of abuse in 2004, the State failed to take any steps to protect a defenseless child in an environment that they originally placed her in. This case illustrates the failure of our State’s system to carry out the sole purpose it was created for – to protect the physical, mental, and emotional health of children in the State of Washington. It has been a true honor for our office to pursue justice for V.O., and in doing so, to help bring attention to the areas in our State’s system that need to be addressed and improved in order to protect other children in abusive home environments."
While the plaintiff’s claims against the State of Washington have settled, her claims against Diana Ortega have not been resolved and will proceed to trial.
As a result of this lawsuit, the Plaintiff is hopeful that the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, & Families will make positive changes at the policy and procedure level, as well as the personnel level, to ensure that foster children within the system are safer and action is taken to protect them, when necessary, in the licensed homes in which they are placed.