State officials advise against touching sick or dead birds

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the Washington State Department of Wildlife (WDFW) are asking the public to avoid contact with wild birds, especially sick or dead wild birds or their young while the bird flu rages throughout the state.
State officials are asking anyone who comes across any dead or sick birds to report them to the WDFW using the agency's reporting tool.
DOH says the infection of bird flu among humans is rare, but not impossible. If the virus gets into the person's eyes, nose, mouth or is inhaled, it could have a deadly outcome.
DOH says that prolonged exposure to the virus puts people at a greater risk to get infected. Prolonged contact without protection with sick birds or surfaces contaminated by the virus can increase a humans risk of getting the virus.
“Although the risk to people is low, bringing a sick bird into your home or a veterinary hospital could spread an infection to humans and other animals,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, Washington State Chief Science Officer at the Department of Health. “Don’t take a chance – the safest thing to do is to avoid all contact and report the bird to Fish and Wildlife.”
DOH mentions the virus is deadly in humans and coming in contact with the birds could continue to spread the virus to more populations.
According to WDFW wildlife veterinarian Katie Haman, “Avian influenza in birds is often a fatal disease and, unfortunately, there isn't a vaccine or a treatment. Handling sick birds or taking them to a veterinarian could spread the virus to new areas and increase the reach of the virus.”
There are two ways to report sick or dead birds:
- Online Form to report sick and dead birds to WDFW.
- Report sick/dead domestic birds to Washington State Department of Agriculture's Avian Health Program: 1-800-606-3056 or visit Avian Influenza | Washington State Department of Agriculture for more information about how to protect backyard flocks.
As a reminder, chicken, eggs and other poultry and poultry products are safe to eat when properly handled and cooked. Be sure to follow these steps for safer food:
- Wash hands and clean and sanitize work surfaces and equipment before and after contact with raw poultry.
- Don’t wash meat, chicken, turkey, or eggs. Washing raw meat, chicken, turkey, or eggs can spread germs to your sink, countertops, and other surfaces in your kitchen. Cooking poultry thoroughly will kill harmful germs.
- Separate raw and cooked meat to avoid cross-contamination.
- Cook poultry thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Keep poultry stored at 40 F or below or, in the freezer at 0 F or below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.