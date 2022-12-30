WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is investigating the possibility of an avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl around Walla Walla, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH). Biologists are testing samples from recently reported sick or dead waterfowl.

If you find a sick or dead bird, do not touch it. Immediately report the finding online. Domestic birds should be reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture; wild birds should be reported to the WDFW. If you absolutely must move a dead bird, wear disposable gloves and double bag the carcass. Depending on resources, a biologist may come to dispose of the bird and test for the virus.

While Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is extremely contagious and dangerous for birds, there’s low risk to people. The WWCDCH is still asking the public to limit exposure to birds suspected to have avian influenza.

A bird sick with avian influenza will seem lethargic and unable to fly. It may experience vomiting, diarrhea or secretions from its mouth or nostrils, according to the WWCDCH.

Dead geese and ducks found around Walla Walla County are likely connected to the outbreak, according to the press release. Waterfowl that appear healthy and are actively flying likely have minimal risk, for any concerned hunters, although game should still be cooked thoroughly before eating just in case.

While HPAI is of low risk to people, it can still spread to dogs and other animals. Keep your animals away from birds as a precaution. Hunters are asked to clean bird carcasses at home rather than in the field in order to reduce transmission risk. Hunting dogs should be discouraged from touching birds that weren’t just shot immediately before, according to the WWCDCH.