State parks make Juneteenth a free day

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announces Juneteenth will now be a Discover Pass free day.
In addition to this new free day, June also has three established free days on Saturday, June 5th, and the weekend of June 12th and 13th.
Visitors will not need to display a Discover Pass for day-use parking at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Saturday June 19th.
On days that are not free, visitors must display their Discover Pass or pay a $10 day fee to use the parks.
State Parks are allowed up to twelve free days when the pass would not be required. The remaining free days are Wednesday, Aug. 25, Saturday, Sept. 25, Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 26.