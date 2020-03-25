OLYMPIA, WA – Now that Gov. Inslee has issued the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to help combat the spread of COVID-19, many parents or guardians are wondering how to keep their young ones busy and engaged.
More than a dozen activity sheets are on the agency’s Junior Ranger webpage, including an introduction to the Junior Ranger Program and activities to understand wacky weather and rain, explore constellations, craft a critter, learn about early explorers and more.
Once a child completes all the age-appropriate activity sheets, families can print off a certificate and have their very own ceremony celebrating their new Junior Ranger.
Some of the activities can be done inside the home; others can be done by exploring nature in one’s backyard, if that option is available.