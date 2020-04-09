OLYMPIA, WA – April 9, 2020 – Washington State Parks is postponing its two scheduled free days in April, due to coronavirus-related park closures.

April 11 and 22, a spring free day and Earth Day respectively, were to be the fourth and fifth of 12 State Parks free days in 2020, when visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.

Due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of Washington’s stay at home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, Washington state parks will remain closed through May 4.

State Parks will designate two days later in the year to make up for the missed free days in April.

State Parks free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

In addition to the new dates, to be announced, the remaining 2020 State Parks free days are:

Saturday, June 6 — National Trails Day

Sunday, June 7 — Free Fishing Day

Saturday, June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day

Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 27 — Autumn free day

The Discover Pass provides daytime access to parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations; day access is included in the overnight fee.