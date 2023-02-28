State report says 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Recent data from the Washington State Department of Health’s 2023 Maternal Mortality Review Report suggests that around 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the state were preventable, according to a press release from the DOH. The department releases a report every three years based on reviews conducted by the Maternal Mortality Review Panel (MMRP). Continuing previous findings, behavioral health conditions are among the leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths.
The MMRP reviews deaths of any cause that occur during pregnancy or within a year of pregnancy, then decides which were pregnancy-related. From there, it is decided if the relation was a pregnancy complication, a chain of events that began with the pregnancy or the aggravation of unrelated conditions due to the effects of pregnancy, according to the press release. Between 2014 and 2020, 224 deaths were examined, 97 of which were determined to be pregnancy-related.
In the same time frame, 32% of pregnancy-related deaths had leading underlying behavioral health conditions, mostly suicide and overdose, according to the press release. Hemorrhage accounted for 12% of the deaths, infection 9%. The panel reportedly found that 80% of these pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, meaning there was some chance the death wouldn’t have occurred if one contributing clinical or social factor had been different.
“The maternal mortality rate in Washington is lower than the national rate, but we need to do more to prevent any such death,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, DOH Chief of Prevention, Safety and Health. “Addressing root causes of inequities and improving access to high-quality care in pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum are key ways our state can make progress toward that goal.”
The report outlines contributing factors that could have prevented pregnancy-related deaths if addressed. This included quality of care, based on the definition that high-quality care is patient-centered, trauma-informed, accessible care offered in a culturally appropriate context without bias, racism or judgment. The MMRP reportedly found gaps in clinical skills and care quality that contributed to preventable maternal deaths.
Another listed contributing factor is the lack of screening and follow-up care for those with risk factors, like behavioral health conditions, violence, lack of care coordination or continuity, lack of treatment access, lack of social support and discrimination impacting clinical procedure. The MMRP reports a need for further training “across the continuum of perinatal providers and services on the unique risks (e.g., increased risk of violence, behavioral health exacerbation) and opportunities patients may experience during pregnancy and postpartum.”
The report also notes that contributing factors were made more severe through social and structural determinants, like housing instability and systemic racism. The MMRP refers to maternal mortality as an equity issue.
“Racism, discrimination, stigma, and other social determinants of health contribute to the disproportionate maternal mortality rates noted above, as well as pregnancy complications and barriers to accessing high-quality reproductive and perinatal health care,” said the report. “Black, American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and rural communities face especially disproportionate risks, due to these systemic inequities.”
The panel also found that maternal mortality rates were highest for people ages 35 and older. American Indian and Alaska Native people were found to experience higher maternal mortality rates than any other group.
In Washington, African American people make up 5.8% of the population, according to the 2020 Census Bureau. American Indian and Alaska Native people consist of 4.1% of the state's population. Conversely, white people make up 76.75 of the state population. Despite these rates, less than half of maternal mortalities in the state involved non-Hispanic white people. Both African American and American Indian populations are overrepresented in maternal mortalities, with higher rates of maternal mortality than population density.
Priority recommendations were outlined in the report under six main points and expanded on. These include Undoing Racism and Bias, Addressing Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder, Enhancing Health Care Quality and Access, Strengthening Clinical Care, Meeting Basic Human Needs and Addressing and Preventing Violence.
