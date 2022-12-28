State report shows increase in greenhouse gas emissions in 2019

WASHINGTON STATE — New data from the Washington State Department of Ecology (WSDOE) shows an increase in greenhouse gas emissions across the state in 2019, the highest since 2007. A report is done every two years for the newest data, but it takes significant time before data is available, which is why the latest data is for 2019.

From 2018 to 2019, emissions rose 6.9%, a total of 101.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to the report. Emissions are still considerably lower than the state’s all-time high in 1999 at 111.5 million metric tons.

WSDOE says the rise in 2019 stems from an unusually bad year for hydropower in the state. In 2019, state dams held less water, pushing utilities to use fossil fuels to compensate. However, WSDOE says preliminary data for 2020 emissions shows the increase likely won’t last long. It reports a decline in demand for electricity during COVID-19 combined with more water in state dams likely brought the emissions back down.

The report from WSDOE shows department estimates for future emissions based on numerous factors, including passed legislation meant to cut emissions. This includes the Clean Energy Transformation Act, which requires all electricity in the state be provided by renewable or non-emitting sources by 2045. If this goal is reached, a bad year for hydropower like 2019 wouldn’t have as much of an effect, according to the WSDOE.

“We have strong policies in place to cut carbon pollution, and we’re confident Washington is on the right path,” said Joel Creswell, the WSDOE climate policy section manager. “But it will still take time for the effects of those laws to show up in future inventory releases.”

The report also analyzed emissions from an economic perspective, which showed technical decreases. Based on population reports and economic strength, state emissions per capita have decreased over the last 20 years. Further, when examining the rates of emissions needed to generate one dollar in the state economy, WSDOE found that significantly less emissions are needed per dollar.

“It’s remarkable how successful Washington has been in growing our economy and decarbonizing at the same time,” said Creswell. “Yet, in order to meet the emission limits set in state law, we need to turn the corner quickly and sharply cut carbon pollution.”