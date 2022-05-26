State Route 821 northbound is closed for a serious crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -
State Route 821 northbound traffic between Selah and Ellensburg is delayed for a serious crash.
Washington State Patrol Troopers say the crash that closed SR 821 earlier is a motorcycle-versus-pickup crash.
Troopers tell NBC Right Now the driver of the motorcycle has died.
Northbound traffic is moving slowly on SR 821 and WSP advises to avoid the highway.
Serious injury collision! Yakima/Ellensburg Canyon SR 821 MP 6. Motorcycle/Pick up. Roadway blocked, no detours at this time. Please avoid the area. Details to follow. Tpr. Weber— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) May 26, 2022
Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
WSP gave no word on when the road will be fully reopened but said delays should last several hours.
