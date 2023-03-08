WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Senate passed a bill addressing the police pursuit protocol in Washington and expanding on current regulations keeping law enforcement from chasing suspects, sending the legislation to the Washington House of Representatives for further consideration.
Senate Bill 5352 was first introduced on January 13 and referred to the Law and Justice Committee. It was read again on the Senate floor March 8, with four amendments mentioned during discussion. One of the four amendments was adopted, after which the legislation was read for a third time. Following this reading, the State Senate voted 26-23 in favor of SB 5352.
Currently, Washington state law prohibits police pursuits beyond specific circumstances. This includes probable cause regarding a violent or sexual offense and reasonable suspicion of driving under the influence. Further, the threat of others’ safety if the suspect is not caught should outweigh the safety risks of a possible chase and refer to a supervisor before pursuing.
SB 5352 would update this law and require vehicular pursuit training for police officers.
“While I am proud to have found a solution to this issue and reach a level of bipartisan support, I want to crystal clear — the goal is still to reach zero high-speed chases and find technological alternatives to a scenario that is dangerous for law enforcement, the community and the suspect,” said State Senator John Lovick (D), the legislation’s primary sponsor and a 31-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol. “While they can serve as a necessary tool for community justice, our peace officers still have a duty to limit them to only the most serious situations.”
SB 5352 adds some offenses to the list that warrant a pursuit. It also lowers the burden of proof from probable cause to reasonable suspicion. If approved, officers would be able to pursue a suspect if they have reasonable suspicion they commit a certain violent offense, sexual offense, vehicular assault offense, some assault offenses, escape offense or DUI offense. Full parameters are explained in the legislation.
Through the legislation, the suspect would still have to pose serious risk of harm to others that outweigh the risks of a pursuit. A pursuit would also have to be necessary for identification or apprehension in order to be approved. Officers would still have to refer to supervisors and allow oversight during any potential pursuit, as well as consider all other possibilities.
“I know how dangerous many of these high-speed chases can be,” said Lovick. “They are some of the worst situations our neighbors and officers can be in. It is my hope that we follow this bill with renewed calls to continue our work to build safer, healthier communities, as we know the issue extends far beyond the officer and chases.”
Through SB 5352, officers would have to finish an emergency vehicle operator’s course and training, plus receive certification in at least one intervention option, according to the legislation. If a pursuit were to begin under these conditions, the bill would also require continuous communication between pursuing officers, dispatch and supervisors, plus any assisting agencies. The parties would discuss how to end the pursuit most safely as soon as possible.
The bill heads to the state House for consideration. If passed in the House, it would be up to Governor Jay Inslee to enact the legislation. It would take immediate effect based on its necessity “for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety,” according to the legislation.
State Senate Republican Leader John Braun (R) called the bill a “half step” in the right direction in his statement on voting against it. He says he’ll continue to try and undo the 2021 legislation that’s currently in place.
“I don’t believe this is the policy the people of Washington deserve, which is why I voted no,” said Braun. “Some of my Republican colleagues took the position that a half step is better than none, and voted in support. I respect their choice – that’s part of trusting the process and letting democracy work.”
