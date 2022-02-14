State Senate now to consider Silenced No More Act

Wash., –
The Washington House of Representatives passed the Silenced No More Act last week. The act, House Bill 1795, is meant to address the growing usage of non-disclosure/non-disparagement agreements (NDAs) to hinder employees from addressing wage theft, retaliation, harassment and/or discrimination in the workplace. It was introduced by Liz Berry (D-Seattle).
“For too long, NDAs and settlement agreements have been used to perpetuate this culture of silence by blocking employees from speaking out and sharing their stories in pursuit of justice, healing, and protecting others,” said Liz Berry (D-Seattle), who introduced the bill. “We now have the opportunity to end this practice and declare that Washington workers will be silenced no more.”
The bill is not against the use of NDAs overall; just pervasive, abusive usages from employers. While helping protect trade secrets and private information, employers can abuse the agreements to shield the public from improper conduct towards employees. The press release credits the #MeToo movement for bringing the issue to light.
The NDAs can censor workers’ right to talk about unlawful conduct, to discuss their wages, to address issues. When employees stand up against it, they are often retaliated against or punished, according to the press release.
The Silenced No More Act was written with guidance from former employees and follows the footsteps of California’s Silenced No More Act.
The state Senate will now consider the bill.