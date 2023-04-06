OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington state Senate passed a substitute version of HB1155 on April 5 by a 27-21 vote.
HB1155 known as the My Health, My Data Act would increase consumer protections concerning the collection, sharing, and sale of consumer health data.
“My Health, My Data protects the independence and dignity of individuals when they make healthcare decisions,” said. Rep. Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue), who introduced the bill.
Substitute House Bill 1155 provides consumers the right to access, delete, and withdraw consent from the collection, sharing, or selling of their consumer health data according to a press release from Washington House Democrats. A consumer can exercise their rights by submitting a request at any time.
According to today's press release HB1155 would also mandate that consumer health data may not be collected or shared without prior consent to the extent necessary to provide a product or service requested by the consumer.
