State senate to consider language access equity bill

The Washington state House of Representatives passed House Bill 1153, first introduced by Representative Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines) to establish a language access program that engages with culturally-responsive family engagement and closes equity gaps.
“This bill is about welcoming and engaging families, and supporting students across the state,” said Representative Orwall. “All parents have the right to information about their child and their child’s education in a language they can understand. This is current federal and state law, and it’s a civil rights issue to give schools the resources to make them places where everyone can thrive.”
The bill asks OSPI and the Washington state School Directors Association to determine the best practices to serve families with greater language access needs, and then embrace them. Based on those needs, credentialing processes and training protocols will be implemented for interpreters.
A new aspect of interpreter training regards specific programs and language used in the district. By training interpreters on their education norms and policies, it’s hoped that interpreters will be able to communicate more effectively with families.
School districts will be required to have plans regarding language access. One important aspect that was stressed in the bill was adequate interpretation options at high-stake meetings, like Individual Education Plan meetings.
Additionally, schools with a lot of English Language Learners and a high percentage of languages spoken will have Language Access Navigators.
“Washington is home to some of the most diverse zip codes in the country,” said the press release, “with some school districts having over 137 languages spoken in their students’ homes.”
Another supporter of the bill, Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo) had traveled across the state with the Commission on Hispanic Affairs. She cited consistently seeing children translate for their parents, an experience she shared at a young age. According to Ortiz-Self, it is due to bad policy when kids are left as their parents’ translators.
“Bottom line is, we need this bill because all Washington parents can and should play an active role in their children’s academic lives,” said Representative Orwall.
House Bill 1153 passed on an 83-13 vote. It now heads to the state Senate.