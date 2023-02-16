OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee held a public hearing on February 14 on legislation aimed at modernizing Washington’s Energy Independence Act (EIA).
Senate Bill 5168, was sponsored by Matt Boehnke (R-Kennewick) and would remove the requirements for qualifying utilities to meet annual renewable energy targets under the EIA. It would also remove all references to targets throughout state law according to a press release from Senator Boehnke's office.
"This bill is about reducing the costly and redundant administrative burden created by the EIA, which is no longer needed given the move to 100-percent clean energy under the Clean Energy Transformation Act," Boehnke said.
The Senate energy committee has until Friday to advance SB 5168 for the measure to remain viable this legislative session.
