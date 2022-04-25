YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity and the Habitat for Humanity of Washington State are presenting State Senator Jim Honeyford (R-Sunnyside) with the Habitat Golden Hammer Award on Tuesday, April 26 at noon. Habitat for Humanity is recognizing Honeyford’s work on this year’s Capital Budget, which included the state’s largest investment for affordable homeownership ever.
Habitat for Humanity received $9 million in 2021 and $25 million in 2022 through the state Housing Trust Fund. In response, eight Habitat Golden Hammer awards are going to lawmakers.
The Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity received record funding for home building at $650,000, partially through COVID-19 relief fund infusion.
“In Yakima County, 5 homes are underway, with a plan of building 9 more in 2023, and 10 in 2024,” said executive director Meloney Rosen. “The appropriation of $650,000 will support the building efforts in Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima. These funds will impact our county by providing permanent affordable housing solutions to more than 150 individuals. Senator Honeyford’s commitment to Yakima County shows his desire to help us solve the housing crisis right here at home.”
The gathering and awards ceremony acknowledging Honeyford’s support of Habitat for Humanity will be at 1502 Conrad Avenue.
