OLYMPIA, Wash.-
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal plans to expand access to dual language educational programs to all Washington students.
"As our global economy changes and our world becomes increasingly international, dual language education must become a core opportunity for our students," Reykdal said.
In dual language educational programs, students learn content partly in English and partly in a partner language, providing students with the opportunities to build biliteracy and bilingualism, while learning content.
Currently 35,000 students in Washington learn in dual language programs.
According to a news release from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Reykdal's plan would provide all K-8 students access to a dual language program by 2040. The state Legislature would invest $189 million over the 2023-25 school years to expand programs and build a dual language workforce.
Under Reykdal's plan, the workforce would be expanded by doubling the number of residency preparation programs for bilingual educators, and by providing stipends for teachers working in dual-language programs.
In Washington dual language programs schools choose partner languages that will be taught alongside English. Currently 102 programs offer Spanish, 3 offer Chinese-Mandarin, 2 offer Vietnamese, and 5 offer Tribal languages.
"When young people become bilingual during the early grades, they have more cognitive flexibility and they perform better in school," Reykdal said.
