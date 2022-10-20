OLYMPIA, Wash.-
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal has outlined a budget proposal to support educators and reduce teacher turnover in Washington's schools.
According to a press release, The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has submitted Reykdal's proposal to Governor Inslee and the State Legislature for consideration in the 2023 Legislative session.
"High rates of teacher turnover have proven impacts on student academic success, as well as on feelings of connection and stability among teachers within a school," Reykdal said.
If approved, the OSPI proposal would provide a one-time $10,000 hiring bonus to special education teachers and a one-time $5,000 hiring bonus to instructional and administration staff at eligible schools.
"I applaud the Legislature for their commitment to regularly examining the state's salary allocation model for school employees to ensure its still reflecting current economic conditions and meeting the needs of our state," Reykdal said.
