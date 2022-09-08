OLYMPIA, Wash.-
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a proposal today to provide universal school meals to all of Washington's 1.1 million students as part of basic education.
Several states around the country, including California, Vermont, and Massachusetts, have already moved to a universal meals model. Several school districts across Washington have also implemented universal meal programs for students this year.
"We have to stop expecting families to foot the bill for resources and supports that are a normal part of the school day," said Reykdal.
Reykdal's proposal will be submitted to Governor Inslee, if funded by the State Legislature all students would have access to universal school meals by the 2023-2024 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.