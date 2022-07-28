OLYMPIA, Was.-
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced that his second of nine briefings on policy and budget priorities to transform Washington's K-12 public schools, will be held on August 4th at 10:30 am.
At his briefing Reykdal will unveil his plan to allow students over the age of 16 to earn elective credits toward their diploma through paid work experience.
The work must be documented with and verified by the student's school.
The news media may join Reykdal's upcoming briefing via zoom, while it will be broadcast to the public on TVW.
For more information on Reykdal's August briefing, or his proposals, please contact Katy Payne, Executive Director of Communications katy.payne@k12.wa.us
