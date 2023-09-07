OLYMPIA, Wash.-The Washington State Supreme Court has ruled that school construction costs must be shared between local communities and the State Legislature.
The court ruling on September 7 affirms that school construction funding is not the sole responsibility of the state.
In response to the Supreme Court ruling the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction is planning to submit a budget proposal to Governor Inslee and the state Legislature encouraging the state to uphold its share of construction costs.
"I am appreciative of the Court’s efforts on this case, and I look forward to continued work with the Legislature to ensure each of our students has access to facilities that are safe, healthy, and equipped to support 21st-century learning," said Chris Reykdal, Washington State Superintendent.
According to OSPI the proposed budget will include:
- Continued investment in grant programs that support school construction in rural communities with smaller tax bases.
- Make investments in clean air and energy initiatives in school buildings.
- Adjust school construction funding to accurately reflect the costs to build remodel, and renovate school buildings through updated allocations per square foot and allowable space per student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.