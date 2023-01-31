YAKIMA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Health are suspending the license of Yakima County massage therapist Jesus Bautista Rodriguez amid a third-degree rape charge. He’s accused of exhibiting “a pattern of sexual misconduct against clients,” according to the press release form the DOH.
Rodriguez cannot practice as a massage therapist during the suspension. He has 20 days from January 31 to request a hearing to contest the charges. He was charged with one count of third-degree rape in the Yakima County Superior Court on March 7, 2022.
The statement of charges from the DOH refers to the allegations and supporting evidence; it was served January 23, 2023. It states Rodriguez was fired from a spa facility in Yakima December 2021 after a regular client reported he sexually assaulted her during the massage. After the incident was reported, the DOH heard from at least four more women, also accusing Rodriguez of sexual misconduct during massages.
These allegations led to the DOH to believe Rodriguez violated numerous professional conduct and state codes. Health law Judge Jessica L. Blye saw the case on January 30 and approved the suspension of Rodriguez’s license, “pending further action,” due to the immediate danger posed in the allegations.
“[Rodriguez] allegedly touched multiple clients in a sexual manner during their massage sessions and failed to obtain consent when removing their clothing or adjusting draping,” said the Order of Summary Action. “These allegations constitute an immediate danger and risk of harm to the public and to future clients.”
The DOH will hold hearings regarding the allegations, in which a more permanent action will be decided for Rodriguez’s credentials. His trial is scheduled for March 13, 2023.
