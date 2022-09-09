OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) released data today from the spring 2022 state assessments, the first statewide test for Washington students since the COVID pandemic.
According to an OSPI press release, 70% of Washington students were proficient or made progress, compared to the test results from the fall of 2021, before the pandemic.
Standardized state tests gauge student performance relative to grade-level learning goals in math, English, language arts, and science.
Test results by school district are available on the Washington State Report Card.
"These data are encouraging. There is no question that COVID significantly impacted the learning environment. However, the incredible work of our educators and families to support students is evident in the recovery we are seeing across grade levels and subjects," said Chris Reykdal, State Superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.