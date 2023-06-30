OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington state's Medicaid demonstration waiver renewal has been approved.
The Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) announced the renewal on June 30, it will go into effect on July 1 and run for the next five years.
The Medicaid Transformation Project (MTP) is an agreement between HCA and CMS that allows Washington to implement new policies and use federal Medicaid funds to improve Apple Health, Washington’s Medicaid program.
What's included in MTP renewal:
- Medicaid Alternative Care (MAC) which expands care options for older people so they can stay at home and delay or avoid more intensive services, such as moving to a nursing facility.
- Assists unpaid family caregivers.
- Continued Apple Health coverage for children ages 0-5.
- Apple Health postpartum coverage expansion.
- Re-entry coverage for individuals leaving a prison, jail, or youth correctional facility.
- Program innovations that support older adults, including expanded eligibility and presumptive eligibility to support access and enrollment.
- Programs that address health-related social needs (HRSN), including:
- Community-based workforce payment through Community Hubs and the Native Hub.
- HRSN services (e.g., nutrition, housing, medical respite, transportation).
- Rental subsidies up to six months.
