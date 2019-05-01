OLYMPIA, WA – State regulators remind consumers that May is Safe Moving Month and urge consumers to carefully research moving companies before hiring one.

Moving companies offering services within the state of Washington are regulated by the Utilities and Transportation Commission, which has some words of caution: Check with the state before it’s too late.

A number of moving companies falsely advertise that they are “licensed and insured.” However, moving companies providing in-state residential moving services must have permits from the UTC or they may not operate. Customers who hire illegal companies typically have little or no recourse if their belongings are damaged, lost, or stolen.

Moving companies are required to include their UTC permit numbers in advertising. Look for a valid permit number with a prefix of THG or HG, such as HG-89222, when scouting for a company. Consumers should also check that a company’s permit is valid at www.utc.wa.gov/lookupmovingcompany.

Consumers can also review a company’s complaint history at www.utc.wa.gov/complaintstats.

Numerous state laws and rules protect consumers of in-state moving companies. Because a mover interacts so closely with customers in their home and is entrusted with their belongings, these measures are designed to protect the customer’s possessions as well as their safety.

The commission conducts regular investigations to ensure in-state moving companies are permitted, insured, and in compliance with state consumer protection and safety laws.

The commission can also assist customers who have a complaint against a moving company. To file a complaint, submit an online complaint form, email consumer@utc.wa.gov, or call 1-888-333-WUTC (9882).

In the last year, the UTC took action against 17 non-permitted moving companies. The commission issued $154,000 in penalties to illegal operations, in addition to ordering them to cease operations.

The commission offers information and tips for a safe move at www.utc.wa.gov/movingtips.

The UTC is the state’s watchdog agency in charge of enforcing consumer protection and safety regulations for more than 250 permitted residential moving companies operating within the state. Movers must charge approved rates, background check and drug test employees, maintain minimum insurance levels, and conduct regular vehicle safety inspections. The commission does not regulate interstate moving companies.