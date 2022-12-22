State veterinarian approves all of Santa's reindeer for flight in Washington

WASHINGTON STATE — Washington State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle cleared all of Santa’s reindeer for flight in the state this Christmas Eve, according to a press release from the Office of the Washington State Veterinarian.
Itle mentioned a head herds-elf named Holly, who is in charge of making sure Santa’s reindeer are allowed to fly around the world, through health requirements and other qualifications. In this year’s preparations, Holly checked online to see the livestock requirements in each state, according to Itle.
In Washington, all livestock that crosses over state lines (including reindeer) must meet all state import requirements. This includes a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) from an accredited veterinarian, plus a permit number to deliver toys from between states, according to the press release. A CVI clarifies that animals on the inspection do not show signs of disease and have met all vaccination and testing requirements.
“Santa’s reindeer tested negative for tuberculosis, brucellosis, and meningeal worms and have maintained ‘free’ status in the CWD Herd Certification Program,” said Dr. Itle in the press release. “Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph all received clearance to fly into Washington state.”
Following the CVI, Dr. Itle met with head herds-elf Holly to review the paperwork and biosecurity plans, which outline plans to limit the reindeer’s exposure to disease. This is important because of the diseases reindeer are susceptible to; if one of Santa’s reindeer got sick, the domino effects could be disastrous, according to the press release.
“If Santa’s reindeer get sick, they will not be able to deliver toys, which would have a huge economic impact and emotional impact on children and parents alike,” said the press release. “Furthermore, Santa doesn’t want to be responsible for delivering an animal disease along with toys when he traverses the world.”
Ten biosecurity tips were included in the press release, all meant to protect Santa’s reindeer from contagious disease.
No visitors to the North Pole.
Keep a closed herd.
Test one a year for diseases of concern.
Have a veterinarian oversee herd health and vaccinations.
Bring reindeer grain, hay and water for the journey.
Never land on the ground when traveling; rooftops are cleaner.
Avoid direct contact with wildlife, domestic animals and humans.
Clean and disinfect the sleigh and boots in between roofs, states and countries.
After toy delivery on Christmas Eve, isolate all reindeer for 30 days.
Assign elves to take care of reindeer after traveling.
