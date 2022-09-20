WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is expecting an increase in bird flu cases in the state with the ongoing fall migration increasing transmission. There have been 34 Washington flocks infected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) so far this year, so veterinarians are encouraging bird owners to continue exercising extra precautions. All of the infected flocks had contact with wild waterfowl, according to the WSDA.
State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle suggests a “S.A.F.E.” method of enhanced biosecurity efforts, to keep your birds away from wild waterfowl. This includes:
S- Self-reporting a lot of wild sick or dead birds, or the health of your birds if you’re near an infected flock
A- Avoiding contact with waterfowl that migrates
F- Fencing birds out of shared water sources like ponds
E- Eliminating outdoor feeders, especially overnight
Any sick or dead domestic bird can also be reported online. Continue to avoid bird fairs, exhibitions, poultry auctions and on-farm sales.
