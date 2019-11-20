SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies focused on regeneration of neuronal damage in CNS diseases to restore function, today announced that data from the completed Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead development candidate, NDX-1017, a novel small molecule therapeutic for cognitive enhancement in Alzheimer's disease, will be presented at the upcoming 12th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference taking place December 4-7, 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1 Study of NDX-1017: Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics in Healthy Volunteers and Dementia Patients

Presenter: Hans J. Moebius, MD, PhD, ECPM, FAAN, Chief Medical Officer, Athira Pharma

Date: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Time: 4:45 p.m., PT

Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

Presentation Number: OC24

About NDX-1017

NDX-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. Unlike most drugs approved or in development, NDX-1017 has the potential to be regenerative and is designed to slow, halt or potentially reverse the effects of Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical non-human studies of NDX-1017 have demonstrated the ability of the compound to promote neuro-regeneration and improve cognitive function. While the compound shows promise for a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's, Athira's initial focus is on Alzheimer's disease.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is a drug development company striving to improve human health by advancing new therapies for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, NDX-1017, a novel small molecule therapeutic designed to slow, halt or reverse the effects of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases rather than only alleviating disease symptoms. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

