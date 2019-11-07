BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

"In May, we announced a series of initiatives called 'One Bsquare' that included a renewed focus on operating excellence. Our results for Q3 2019 suggest that this focus is starting to have an impact on our business," said Bsquare President and CEO Ralph C. Derrickson.

"Our rebuilding efforts continued in the third quarter. We added two more experienced entrepreneurs to the leadership team, with Chris Wheaton joining as CFO and Steven Gottlieb joining as VP of Marketing. We partnered with Synnex and Arrow, allowing us to offer Azure CSP product and services, expanded our collaboration with Microsoft to include their Sphere initiative, and launched the marketing of our B2IQ edge-to-cloud suite with our new website. While there is a lot of work yet to be done, there is reason to believe that our recovery is no longer a matter of 'if' but a matter of 'when'," concluded Mr. Derrickson.

In the third quarter, Bsquare's sales and marketing efforts re-established the clear connection between Bsquare's OS distribution business and its IoT business. As customers seek to use IoT, in any form, to transform their business, they often first require a device that leverages an embedded operating system. Bsquare's deep experience in these OS deployments, combined with expertise in IoT software components, helps customers then connect and operate their devices in a cloud-aware world. Bsquare anticipates this connection between embedded OS and IoT to be an increasingly important component of its efforts in the fourth quarter and throughout 2020.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue for Q3 2019 was at the high end of guidance and margins were in-line with guidance. For the second sequential quarter, Bsquare's operating expenses, excluding restructuring costs, were at the lowest level since Q4 2016.

Effective in the third quarter of 2019, Bsquare made the following changes to our operating segments for financial reporting purposes:

Third-Party Software operating segment has been renamed to Partner Solutions;

Professional Engineering Service operating segment has been renamed to Edge to Cloud, consistent with the suite of software and services we offer; and

Bsquare will no longer present separate information for the Proprietary Software operating segment. The company has combined this segment with results for the Edge to Cloud segment, with comparable prior period results restated to conform to current period presentation.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $14.6 million , up by $0.4 million from $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher sales of Microsoft Windows and Mobile operating systems, and down 12.3% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

, up by from in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher sales of Microsoft Windows and Mobile operating systems, and down 12.3% compared to the third quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss for the current quarter was $1.1 million , or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.1 million , or $0.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018 and net loss of $3.9 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018 and net loss of , or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAS (1) was negative $0.5 million , compared to negative $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 and negative $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

was negative , compared to negative in the third quarter of 2018 and negative in the second quarter of 2019. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments on September 30, 2019 totaled $11.6 million , a decrease of approximately $0.9 million from June 30, 2019 , and a decrease of $5.3 million from December 31, 2018 .

Details as follows (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2018



Year-over-

Year Change



June 30,

2019



Quarter-over-

Quarter Change

Revenue:





































Partner Solutions $ 12,556



$ 14,241



$ (1,685)



$ 11,684



$ 872

Edge to Cloud

2,085





2,453





(368)





2,496





(411)

Total revenue

14,641





16,694





(2,053)





14,180





461

Total gross profit $ 2,632



$ 3,359



$ (727)



$ 2,423



$ 209

Gross margins (2):





































Partner Solutions

14 %



16 %



(2) %



15 %



(1) % Edge to Cloud

40 %



46 %



(6) %



27 %



14 % Total gross margin

18 %



20 %



(2) %



17 %



1 % Total operating expenses $ 3,761



$ 5,491



$ (1,730)



$ 6,352



$ (2,591)

Total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs (3)

3,508





5,491



$ (1,983)





4,976



$ (1,468)

Net loss

(1,107)





(2,087)





980





(3,868)





2,761

Per diluted share

(0.09)





(0.16)





0.07





(0.30)





0.21

Net loss excluding restructuring costs (3)

(854)





(2,087)





1,233





(2,492)





1,638

Per diluted share excluding restructuring costs (3)

(0.07)





(0.16)





0.09





(0.20)





0.13

Adjusted EBITDAS (1)

(472)





(1,666)





1,194





(2,252)





1,780

Cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 11,610



$ 17,271



$ (5,661)



$ 12,560



$ (950)







Notes: (1) Adjusted EBITDAS = Income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense, restructuring costs, and goodwill impairment charge. Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP measurement (reconciliation provided after financial statement tables). (2) For gross margin, amount represents percentage point change. (3) Total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs, net loss excluding restructuring costs and per diluted share excluding restructuring costs are non-GAAP measurements.

Financial Commentary on Third Quarter 2019 Results (Compared to Third Quarter 2018)

Partner Solutions revenue decreased for the quarterly period, driven by lower sales of Microsoft operating systems in North America and Europe .

and . Edge to Cloud revenue decreased when compared to the prior year quarterly period, primarily from sale of DataV TM software in the prior period, partially offset by increased professional service revenue from completion of a customer project in the current quarter.

software in the prior period, partially offset by increased professional service revenue from completion of a customer project in the current quarter. Operating expenses, excluding the charge for restructuring costs of $0.3 million , decreased when compared to the third quarter of 2018 due to lower salary, benefit and marketing costs from spending reductions initiated in second half of 2018 and first half of 2019.

, decreased when compared to the third quarter of 2018 due to lower salary, benefit and marketing costs from spending reductions initiated in second half of 2018 and first half of 2019. Excluding the charge for restructuring costs of $0.3 million , net loss for the current quarter decreased by $1.2 million , or $(0.09) per diluted share, as adjusted, vs. the third quarter of 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Outlook

Bsquare's business rebuilding efforts will continue in the fourth quarter. The company expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be in range of $12.5 million to $14.5 million; and blended gross margin in the 14% to 16% range.

Conference Call

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate. We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control & decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allow our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities for lowering costs and improving operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Bellevue, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "believe," "plan," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results in future periods, such as anticipated revenue, gross margins, profitability, cash and investments, and regarding strategies for customer retention, growth, new product and service developments, and market position. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances about future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of our business and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to execute our development initiatives and sales and marketing strategies around DataV™, the Internet of Things, and our product and service offerings more generally; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term customers and retaining existing ones; whether we are able to maintain our favorable relationship with Microsoft as a systems integrator and distributor; our success in leveraging strategic partnering initiatives with companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Intel; and such other risk factors as discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Bsquare, the Bsquare Logo, and DataV are trademarks of Bsquare Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts)





September 30,

2019



December 31,

2018





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,763



$ 10,005

Restricted cash



600





263

Short-term investments



4,247





6,409

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $31 and $40 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



8,777





11,581

Contract assets



629





1,053

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



426





685

Total current assets



21,442





29,996

Restricted cash, long-term



—





263

Equipment, furniture and leasehold improvements, less accumulated depreciation



351





911

Deferred tax assets



7





7

Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization



193





267

Right-of-use lease asset, net



702





—

Other non-current assets



361





550

Total assets

$ 23,056



$ 31,994

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Third-party software fees payable

$ 7,008



$ 7,620

Accounts payable



203





565

Accrued compensation



1,332





1,629

Other accrued expenses



42





653

Deferred rent



—





347

Deferred revenue



1,806





1,652

Operating lease



835





—

Total current liabilities



11,226





12,466

Deferred rent, long-term



—





150

Deferred revenue, long-term



835





1,037

Operating lease, long-term



107





—

Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, no par: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, no par: 37,500,000 shares authorized; 12,982,252 and 12,777,573 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



138,726





138,280

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,004)





(926)

Accumulated deficit



(126,834)





(119,013)

Total shareholders' equity



10,888





18,341

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 23,056



$ 31,994



BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue:





























Partner Solutions $ 12,556



$ 14,241



$ 37,341



$ 47,297

Edge to Cloud

2,085





2,453





6,576





9,278

Total revenue

14,641





16,694





43,917





56,575

Cost of revenue:





























Partner Solutions

10,762





12,003





31,834





39,837

Edge to Cloud

1,247





1,332





4,637





4,918

Total cost of revenue

12,009





13,335





36,471





44,755

Gross profit

2,632





3,359





7,446





11,820

Operating expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative

2,462





3,199





8,478





13,548

Research and development

1,046





2,292





5,276





6,600

Restructuring costs

253





—





1,629





—

Total operating expenses

3,761





5,491





15,383





20,148

Loss from operations

(1,129)





(2,132)





(7,937)





(8,328)

Other income, net

22





65





116





156

Loss before income taxes

(1,107)





(2,067)





(7,821)





(8,172)

Income tax benefit (expense)

—





(20)





—





(32)

Net loss $ (1,107)



$ (2,087)



$ (7,821)



$ (8,204)

Basic loss per share $ (0.09)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.60)



$ (0.65)

Diluted loss per share $ (0.09)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.60)



$ (0.65)

Net loss excluding restructuring costs (3) $ (854)



$ (2,087)



$ (6,192)



$ (8,204)

Per diluted share excluding restructuring costs (3) $ (0.07)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.65)

Shares used in per share calculations:





























Basic

12,934





12,721





12,982





12,697

Diluted

12,934





12,721





12,982





12,697



BSQUARE CORPORATION NON-GAAP INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Loss from operations, as reported $ (1,129)



$ (2,132)



$ (7,937)



$ (8,328)

Depreciation and amortization

216





161





696





466

Stock-based compensation

188





305





371





620

Restructuring costs

253





—





1,629





—

Adjusted EBITDAS (1) $ (472)



$ (1,666)



$ (5,241)



$ (7,242)

