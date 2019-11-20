SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the top provider of business coaching and training for home service contractors, announces today that the organization will be hosting its latest Top Gun Sales Excellence workshop, a two-and-a-half day training event for retail salespeople who operate within the HVAC industry, Dec. 11-13 in Seattle at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel near the Seattle Airport.

The event will include video animations of BDR's recommended sales process, interactive class discussions and hands-on skills practice. Attendees will also receive complimentary continental breakfasts, buffet lunches, break snacks, class workbooks and a Top Gun Sales Excellence patch upon completion.

BDR sales trainer Michael Hunter will be leading the workshop. Hunter has decades of retail experience in the HVAC industry as a former territory manager and dealer. Prior to joining BDR, he was a highly successful dealership manager in Idaho.

"Salespeople and retail professionals are often the unsung heroes of the HVAC industry," Hunter said. "There's an art and a science to what they do every day, and honing those skills can mean the difference between success and failure for a home service company. That's why we want to take this opportunity to really dive into the ins and outs of salesmanship with them as we look ahead to a new year."

To register, applicants can either register online at Top Gun Sales Online Registration, or fill out a registration form on BDR's website and send it to angieswartz@bdrco.com.

"These type of events are vital, not only for the success of salespeople, but for the entire home service industry," said Shaun Weiss, a BDR Coach who also leads the Top Gun Sales Excellence workshop. "It's a busy two and a half days, but well worth the time and investment. The amount of educational, hands-on sales training we offer is second to none and makes a noticeable difference in daily performance at work – which in turn, drives the whole industry toward upward momentum."

Along with the Seattle Top Gun Sales Excellence workshop happening in December, BDR is also looking forward to hosting several more upcoming Top Gun Sales Excellence workshops, including:

Jan. 15-17, 2020 in Seattle

in Feb. 5-7, 2020 in Dallas

in Mar. 4-6, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina

in Apr. 15-17, 2020 in Seattle

in May 6-8, 2020 in Phoenix

