BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a diverse collection of free and affordable winter activities for all ages, Bellevue is the perfect place to plan your bespoke winter vacation.

"Our city's signature festivities place visitors on the edge of wonder and excitement," said Visit Bellevue Executive Director, Brad Jones, "Not only are we celebrating the joy of the season, but this year also marks two major milestones, with a quarter century of Garden d'Lights and fifteen festive years of Snowflake Lane."

Complete with a professionally choregraphed parade and a spectacular light show, the Bellevue Collection's Snowflake Lane brings magic to Bellevue every night from November 29 – December 24 at 7p.m. Colorful floats, snow princesses, toy drummers—and of course, Santa Claus—wind their way through Bellevue with song and dance as snow falls from the sky!

Everything shines brighter at the Garden d'Lights, as half a million lights transform the Bellevue Botanical Garden into a sparkly, beautiful winter oasis, featuring various whimsical shapes.

Bellevue's Downtown Park is home to festive celebrations like the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting on Monday, December 23rd at 5p.m, as well as the region's largest open-air ice-skating experience, presented by Symetra, from November 29 – January 20, 2020.

The Bravern kicks off their festivities on Saturday, November 30, at 6p.m., with a free Winter Illumination Holiday Lighting Event. The family-friendly celebration will feature a performance by the Seahawks Dancers, the arrival of Santa in a Rolls-Royce, a lighting ceremony and holiday treats and beverages.

Bellevue's premier ballet company, International Ballet Theatre, is celebrating their 19th anniversary of The Nutcracker in Bellevue, with opening night on Friday, December 13th. The cast of experienced dancers and visual performers wow crowds with dazzling costumes, brilliant sets and beautiful choreography.

Download Bellevue's Holiday Media.

About Visit Bellevue

Visit Bellevue is the city of Bellevue, Washington's official destination marketing and management organization, stimulating economic growth and development by enhancing the visitor economy. The city of Bellevue offers visitors the excitement of world-changing ideas, the restorative power of the outdoors, and the sensory exploration of fashion, art and culturally inspired cuisine. For more information, go to visitbellevuewa.com.

Media Contact

Alexis Scheinman

Communications Manager, Visit Bellevue

(425) 450 – 3828

ascheinman@visitbellevuewa.com