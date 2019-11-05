SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac today announced it is offering PortfolioCenter Hosted® as a portfolio management solution to help emerging registered investment advisers (RIAs) streamline their daily operations and enrich their client reporting. The solution is designed to grow alongside RIAs' practices, with options to add enhanced features and functionality with Tamarac Reporting, Trading and CRM as their business expands.

PortfolioCenter Hosted® delivers the trusted portfolio management software within a cloud-based offering. The offering allows firms to make their practices more efficient by leveraging Tamarac's service team to provide daily custodial downloads, while still allowing advisors to retain control over data reconciliation. As their practices grow, RIAs using PortfolioCenter Hosted® will have the option to seamlessly upgrade to industry-leading Tamarac Reporting, Trading and CRM without the need for data conversion – minimizing disruption to their firms.

"We are excited to help emerging RIAs build a foundation of scalable and streamlined business processes by combining the trusted PortfolioCenter software with Tamarac's experienced service team and offering it at an affordable price," Andina Anderson, Executive Managing Director at Envestnet | Tamarac, said. "Since our acquisition of PortfolioCenter earlier this year, we have focused on delivering existing PortfolioCenter users high-touch support, while bringing elevated, best-in-class reporting insights through the Tamarac platform. Today, we're thrilled to be able to provide more RIAs – particularly emerging practices -- with access to PortfolioCenter to help them grow and scale their businesses, in a secure cloud-based solution."

PortfolioCenter Hosted® provides emerging practices with flexible client reports and billing options to help them demonstrate their firms' value to clients and receive timely payments.

"By bolstering these proven solutions with our leading onboarding, training and consulting services, we are dedicated to helping these emerging practices succeed and grow," Anderson said.

Reporting and billing flexibility allows PortfolioCenter Hosted® customers to communicate information in a way that helps their clients understand how their investments are being managed, and includes:

Custom reporting through access to more than 70 standard client reports and 100 available report columns, providing flexibility to display the most relevant information

Options to choose the look and feel, and level of detail, for individual reports – allowing RIAs to tailor reporting to each client's situation and communication preferences

Custom branding, giving RIAs the ability to add their firms' individual logos

Simplified distribution through the ability to prepare professional, multi-report packages, print in batches and create PDFs for electronic distribution and archiving

Daily downloads from the custodians provided by the Tamarac service team, while the RIA retains control of their data reconciliation

In April, Envestnet | Tamarac closed the acquisition of PortfolioCenter, Schwab Performance Technologies' portfolio management and reporting technology solution for independent RIAs. Since that time, Tamarac has remained committed to supporting existing PortfolioCenter users, while expanding the reach of its capabilities to more users. Tamarac will continue to support existing PortfolioCenter Desktop and Services clients, in addition to the PortfolioCenter Hosted® offering. This solution provides a migration path for PortfolioCenter Desktop users looking to enhance their capabilities today with Tamarac's cloud-based offering.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers (RIAs). Envestnet MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 99,000 advisors and more than 4,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information about Envestnet | Tamarac, please visit tamaracinc.com, and follow @ENVTamarac on Twitter and Envestnet | Tamarac on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Aaron Parker

Weber Shandwick

952.346.6416

aparker@webershandwick.com