SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and this year the epic travel deals on Expedia.com® are starting even earlier. Beginning Monday, November 25, travelers can find select hotels up to 60 percent off, plus special discounts on flights, packages, activities and cruises. Then, the savings continue Black Friday and Cyber Monday with coupons that can be used to score even deeper discounts on the mobile app.

Holiday travel on the cheap

Holiday travel can be expensive, which explains why the most popular departure dates booked during Expedia's sale last year fell between December 21-23, just a few days before Christmas. Travelers looking to spend the holidays elsewhere were able to make the dream a reality and save a bit on their trips.

"Looking at the booking behaviors of travelers shopping during our sale allows us to source the right deals and cater to what people want," says Gourav Pani, Vice President of Customer Marketing. "Our data tells us that people are leveraging the sale to book near-term travel, so this year we're starting the sale even earlier to allow people more time to get those December and early January trips on the books. And while we'll have incredible deals available for everyone, our best offerings are reserved just for Expedia.com members – so be sure to sign up for free in advance and get the most out of the sale."

Early bird (November 25 – 28) deals include:

60% off select hotels, no coupon needed, plus deals on flights, packages, activities and cruises site-wide

Black Friday deals include:

App-exclusive coupons: $100 off $200 flight, 75% off select hotels

off flight, 75% off select hotels All device coupons: 25% off select hotels and Things to Do, 10% off select hotels

Cyber Monday deals include:

App-exclusive coupons: $200 off $200 flight, 95% off select hotels

off flight, 95% off select hotels All device coupons: $100 off $750 package, 25% off select hotels and Things to Do, 10% off select hotels

Coupons go live at 9am PT on Black Friday, and two times on Cyber Monday (9am PT and 12pm PT). The App-exclusive coupons are very limited, and all coupons are only available while supplies last. But the good news is even without a coupon, travelers can find thousands of deeply discounted travel deals all weekend long. Visit https://www.expedia.com/blackfriday to learn more.

Get prepared to save:

There are a few things you can do while you wait for the year's biggest shopping weekend to arrive. After all, vacations take some planning!

Many of Expedia's best deals and coupons are only available on the mobile app – so be sure to download before the sale starts. If you haven't already, create an account on Expedia.com. It's free, plus you'll need a log-in to access the Black Friday and Cyber Monday coupons. Sign up for Expedia Rewards so that any booking you make earns you points that you can use later on flights, hotels, activities and more. Tip: bookings on the mobile app earn you double points. Start favoriting hotels on Expedia.com and the app. Coupons only work on select hotels, so look for VIP Access™ and boutique properties. These are more likely to allow coupons at check out versus the larger chain hotels. Keep an open mind! Instead of having a specific destination or hotel in mind, think about what type of trip you want (i.e. warm weather), and be ready with options. Miami could be just as good as Cancun or the Caribbean – or vice versa.

Need some travel inspiration?

These were the most popular destinations1 booked on Expedia.com during Black Friday weekend last year: Orlando, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Miami, Phoenix, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, and Atlanta.

1 Data based on traveler data with a November 23-26, 2018 booking window and November 23, 2018-October 31, 2019 travel period.