SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to experience bucket list destinations such as Antarctica, Alaska, Norway and Svalbard can take advantage of Hurtigruten's biggest sale ever, with up to 50% off* select 2020 and 2021 itineraries. The sale begins November 27, 2019, and runs through December 4, 2019.

As the world leader in expedition travel for more than 125 years, Hurtigruten offers guests immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations. Whether navigating Norway's majestic fjords, spotting penguin colonies in Antarctica, or exploring the ancient archaeological sites of South America, travelers will return home with lasting, unforgettable memories.

Included in the Black Friday sale is the highly anticipated debut of expedition voyages aboard the line's newest ship, MS Roald Amundsen, the first hybrid electric-powered expedition ship in the world. Cruise deals to Antarctica, Alaska, and South America aboard the fleet's newest ship are up to 50% off, including:

The Hurtigruten Black Friday sale also includes cruise fare deals with savings of up to 50% to various worldwide destinations including:

Additional information about the Hurtigruten Black Friday sale can be found by contacting your travel agent, by calling Hurtigruten at 1-866-679-8305, or by visiting Hurtigruten.com/blackfriday.

*Offer is valid for new, individual bookings only on select 2020 and 2021 departures, is capacity controlled, and subject to change at any time. Featured offer applies to the cruise portion of the package only, and are per person based on double occupancy including Taxes, Fees & Port Expenses. Fares are in USD. To book, please contact your travel agent or the Hurtigruten customer sales center by calling 1-866-679-8305. This offer is only combinable with the Ambassador and Child offers. All expeditions are subject to availability at the time of booking. Other restrictions may apply. Offer is valid November 27 – December 4, 2019.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 ships custom built for adventure travel, including the fleet's newest addition, MS Roald Amundsen, the first cruise ship with hybrid electric-powered engines. In addition, two new groundbreaking ships will be delivered: MS Fridtjof Nansen in 2020, and a third new build in 2021. These will be the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, with state-of-the-art green technology and hybrid power. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

For more information, visit www.hurtigruten.com.

Media Inquiries:

Brea Burkholz

Brea.Burkholz@Hurtigruten.com

(425) 233-8832

Daniel Sacerio, H+K Strategies

Daniel.sacerio@hkstrategies.com

(305) 443-5454