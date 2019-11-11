BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced it was named 192nd on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Icertis, which recently closed its Series E funding round and became the first contract management software company valued at more than $1 billion, achieved 571% growth from 2015 to 2018, making it the highest ranked contract management company on the prestigious list.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is one of the most objective rankings for technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies. It was created to recognize the effort and dedication of the fastest-growing technology companies—both public and private—in North America. Icertis' rapid expansion is fueled by its work turning contracts into strategic business assets, transforming companies' commercial foundations, giving them powerful new capabilities to maximize revenue, control costs and reduce risk.

"We are honored to join the stellar businesses on the distinguished Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 list," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Companies around the world and in every industry sector are realizing the clear financial, regulatory and compliance benefits of an enterprise-wide contract management approach and we are humbled to be their first choice to unlock the value hidden in these critical documents. This award is a testament to our incredible employees and partners who help us execute daily on our mission to be the contract management platform of the world."

The inclusion in the list is further proof of the contract management software leader's accelerating growth including:

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved spectacular revenue growth from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439%. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

