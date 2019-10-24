BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interfolio announced today that it has been selected by Western Washington University to employ its platform enabling faculty to complete review, promotion, and tenure processes and allow current faculty and administrators to review their peers and evaluate tenure and promotion candidates' qualifications and backgrounds.

Through its partnership with faculty information system Interfolio, faculty and administrators at Western will now have access to a single platform for the review, promotion, and tenure processes. Using the Interfolio platform, members of the university's faculty committees can share candidate materials with the appropriate university administrators and solicit letters of recommendation, streamlining the review process while maintaining existing workflows. Promotion and tenure committee members can now review applicant materials within the Interfolio platform, allowing them to more efficiently and quickly read the necessary documents.

"We knew that in order to sustain our success, we needed to create a more seamless process to support the faculty who are so critical to our growing institution," said Austin Cooper, Faculty Relations manager at Western Washington University. "With Interfolio, we now have the infrastructure to run efficient review, promotion, and tenure processes, where faculty accomplishments can be put on display."

Promotion candidates receive clear instructions on the tenure process along with simple tools to build a professional-looking digital packet of their materials, ensuring that they have the information necessary to be successful.

"Too often, the tenure process is an arduous process that requires applicants and review committee members alike to focus on completing menial tasks like sharing documents rather than the important work of evaluating candidates' qualifications," said Andrew Rosen, CEO of Interfolio. "We're excited to partner with forward-looking institutions like Western Washington University that are working proactively to create and maintain the best possible faculty promotion processes."