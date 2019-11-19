MILL CREEK, Wash., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, motorcycle riders in the market for a new or used bike have a straight-talk, no-holds-barred resource to help them choose the perfect bike for their needs, budget and riding style. It's Cycle Insider, the first review site focusing exclusively on the opinions of current and previous cycle owners.

With more than 26,000 reviews to date and new submissions daily, it's the largest collection of cycle reviews available anywhere and a wealth of up-close-and-personal insights from fellow bikers into everything from the riding experience to the maintenance issues on more than 3,000 different bike models.

Users get candid firsthand evaluations of the good ("For a bike that weighs just under a thousand pounds with me and gear on it, it handles like a dream"), the bad ("The vibration is literally unbearable. A short trip to the donut shop would leave my hands numb."), and the details that separate the acceptable from the awesome ("Let's just say the electronic rider aids are insane. Quick shifter auto blipper, where have you been all my life?").

All manufacturers from Harley Davidson to Husqvarna are covered, from motorcycles and cruisers to sport bikes, dirt bikes, dual sport, scooters, touring bikes, motocross bikes and more. Users can:

Search by multiple filters, including cycle type, make, model, category, price, new or used, year, seller type (dealer or private), mileage, engine size, state and city as well as date posted and reviewer ratings

See at-a-glance scorecards by each reviewer, including an overall bike rating as well as individual ratings on reliability, quality, performance and comfort on a five-star scale

View listings of cycles for sale by brand directly from each review

Write reviews of their own with a click

To read or submit reviews, visit https://www.cycleinsider.com/