SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Financial Services, Inc. ("KMS" or the "firm"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) and an Independent Advisory and Brokerage (IAB) firm supporting approximately 350 advisors, today announced the successful recruitment to the KMS platform of Patrick Funke & Associates, an investment firm specializing in qualified retirement plans with $230 million in client assets.

The addition of this team underscores the appeal of KMS as a destination for quality advisors under the leadership of Erinn Ford, who joined KMS as its President in 2018 and was promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer earlier this year.

Ms. Ford said, "We are excited to welcome Patrick Funke & Associates, a practice that is committed to building strong and lasting relationships with their clients. This aligns perfectly with our own business values and the KMS approach to service."

Based in Phoenix, Patrick Funke & Associates has $230 million in client assets and is led by Patrick Funke, a 29-year financial services industry veteran who serves as president of the firm. The practice has a specialized expertise in retirement plans and pensions. Mr. Funke works alongside his wife, Jennifer, who incorporates her background as an educator into her role as a licensed sales associate at the practice.

Speaking about the decision to affiliate with KMS, Mr. Funke said, "Our firm's niche expertise demands a brokerage and corporate RIA firm with a high level of retirement plan and ERISA capabilities, so it was refreshing to discover that KMS, through Ladenburg, has support resources and tools in those areas that can help enhance our service offering. I look forward to tapping the potential of Ladenburg's retirement consulting team as well as to partnering with Erinn Ford and her colleagues."

Ms. Ford concluded, "Our firm empowers advisors like Patrick to achieve their goals by providing them with the technology platforms and hands-on support they need. We look forward to sharing our story with a wider universe of advisors than ever before and proving to that we have the resources necessary to assist in their future growth."

About KMS Financial Services

KMS, an independent advisory and brokerage ("IAB") firm founded in 1971, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and had $16.4 billion in client assets and 366 experienced investment professionals, as of December 31, 2018. KMS representatives have an average industry tenure of 22 years, an average KMS tenure of 11 years and are located across the U.S. KMS offers comprehensive compliance oversight and support, practice management services and training, and the distinct culture of a small, experienced firm with the resources of a much larger enterprise. For more information, please visit www.kms.com.

KMS Financial Services, Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and a member of the Security Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

About Ladenburg

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

