SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumaze Lost in Lights --the all-indoor Christmas festival and market-- is making its debut this holiday season at Pier 91 on Seattle's new Waterfront.

Attendees can escape the winter elements and enjoy nearly 100,000 sq. feet of beautiful twinkling light displays set inside Smith Cove Cruise Terminal. The festive environment.is fully enclosed --family, date and friend friendly-- and comes complete with a Christmas market, interactive light maze, food, beverage and live entertainment. There's something for everyone.

"It's the ideal place to plan annual holiday get-togethers and parties or celebrate birthdays or anniversaries. We love to provide our guests with an environment where they can create memorable moments and new traditions." said Lumaze Seattle Event Supervisor, Kristi Savoy.

What to expect:

Illuminated structures perfect for family photos and #selfies

Interactive activities and festive playgrounds to entertain kids for hours

Plenty of options for adults to kick-back at bars and enjoy seasonal beverages and live music

Holiday market with artisan vendors where guests can take care of their shopping list

Local culinary options from Seattle's sought-after food trucks

Ticket control to ensure the event is never too crowded

Parking shuttle to and from designated event lots

"We use local vendors for the marketplace and food and beverage options, and engage local charities, organizations and entertainers to ensure the event is uniquely Seattle." said Savoy.

Admission pricing for single adults starts at $19.99 with discounts for family, seniors, military, and weekday admissions. Children under three receive FREE entry. Season Pass and discounted advance purchase tickets are available online. Season Pass benefits include unlimited visits, flexible no-hassle rescheduling, along with a 56 percent discount on ticket prices for the whole family. Lumaze Lights Seattle will run November 28, 2019 to Jan 5, 2020. See website for specific hours

It's the magic and wonder of an outdoor Christmas festival, hosted inside the warm and spacious venue at the Seattle Waterfront Pier 91. #LumazeLights, #LumazeSeattle.

About Lumaze Lights

Lumaze is an indoor Christmas festival brand new to Seattle in 2019. Located at Seattle's Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91 from Nov 28, 2019, to Jan 5th, 2020. Lumaze brings people together to laugh, stroll and play under the twinkle of a million lights. Lumaze also gives back to the communities they operate in by creating fundraising opportunities during the event. Local vendors and entertainers, charities, sponsors and ambassadors interested in the event are encouraged to apply online. Lumaze is also being held in Pittsburgh from November 29th 2019 to January 4, 2020. Visit https://www.lumazelights.com/ for more information.

