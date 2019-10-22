SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malong Technologies has achieved Gold Certified Partner Status with Microsoft for its state-of-the-art computer vision capabilities applied to the retail industry – a key milestone for the company and a highly-coveted recognition for expertise in helping customers harness AI at the edge, in the cloud and in hybrid environments.

Gold Certified Partner Status is awarded only to Microsoft's highest-accredited partners. Companies must meet exacting standards for technology capabilities, customer service and experience with Microsoft Azure. Only about one percent of the company's partners earn Gold Certified Partner Status.

Malong's customers now have access to a new level of collaboration and support from Microsoft, and exclusive access to technologies and expert personnel trained via Gold Partner professional development programs.

"We are honored to earn Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Status as an important step forward for our company," said Dinglong Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer, Malong Technologies. "As we deploy RetailAI® across the global retail industry, we are most excited about what it means for our customers – that they are getting from us the most advanced level of technical excellence on the Azure platform. Through this status we are also excited to work closer than ever before with Microsoft on AI solutions that transform business operations for the world's biggest enterprises."

"Microsoft is pleased to welcome Malong to Gold Certified Partner Status," said Dr. Hsiao-Wuen Hon, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Asia-Pacific R&D Group & Microsoft Research Asia, and a member of Malong's technical advisory board. "As a leader in computer vision for retail, Malong has demonstrated the highest level of technical expertise and customer service. They have earned our confidence as an elite AI product recognition solutions provider."

About Malong Technologies

Malong Technologies is a global leader in artificial intelligence for product recognition. Since its founding in 2014, the company has focused on advanced deep learning research and development in product recognition for retail applications, with numerous scientific achievements along the way; including inventing the CurriculumNet weakly-supervised learning algorithm which won the inaugural WebVision Challenge of CVPR by a large margin (relative error rate of nearly 50% between first and second place). Malong Technologies is on a mission to help the retail industry transform with AI to significantly improve operational efficiency, security and customer experience. It was named a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum, a "Cool Vendor for AI in Computer Vision" by Gartner, an "Emerging Company Award Winner" by NVIDIA and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program. For more information on Malong Technologies, visit https://www.malong.com.

