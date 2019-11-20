SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William (Bill) Marler, managing partner of Marler Clark has been retained by two individuals sickened in the recent E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks announced by governmental officials as linked to romaine lettuce likely grown in California.

"It is past time for the leafy green industry to take the safety of greens, especially romaine lettuce, seriously. The FDA must require, and the industry must implement, better environmental controls and more rigorous testing of products. There have been too many outbreaks leaving hundreds of consumers with life-long complications," said Bill Marler.

"Over the last decades, and recently, I have represented the families of people who have died as a result of consuming a product deemed 'healthy.' I have also represented dozens of children who face a lifetime of complications – including kidney failure – due to eating leafy greens. This has to stop," added Marler.

Today the CDC and FDA announced that a total of 17 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 8 states - Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Colorado, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Maryland.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from September 24, 2019, to November 8, 2019. Ill people range in age from 3 to 72 years, with a median age of 16. Fifty-six percent of ill people are female. Of 17 ill people with information available, 7 hospitalizations have been reported, including 2 people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The Maryland Department of Health identified E. coli O157:H7 in an unopened package of Ready Pac Foods Bistro® Chicken Caesar Salad collected from a sick person's home in Maryland. The salad had a "Best By" date of October 31, 2019. WGS is currently underway in Maryland for this sample to determine if it is closely related genetically to the E. coli found in people in this outbreak.

State and local public health officials are interviewing ill people to determine what they ate and other exposures in the week before their illness started. Ill people in Maryland reported eating Ready Pac Foods Bistro® Chicken Caesar Salad. In initial interviews, ill people in other states have not reported eating this particular salad.

FDA is tracing back the supply of the romaine lettuce in the salad and has identified possible farms in Salinas, California. Preliminary information indicates that romaine lettuce used in the product that tested positive was harvested in mid-October and is no longer within current expiration dates.

In late October the FDA announced that an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, involving 23 illnesses, was likely associated with romaine lettuce. CDC notified the FDA of this illness cluster in mid-September 2019 and the agency promptly initiated a traceback investigation.

The FDA, CDC, along with state and local partners, investigated the illnesses associated with the outbreak. A total of 23 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 were reported from 12 states: Arizona (3), California (8), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (2), Maryland (1), North Carolina (1), Nevada (1), New York (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2) and South Carolina (1). Eleven people were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported. Illnesses started on dates ranging from July 12, 2019 to Sept. 8, 2019.

Investigators were sent to visit farms located in California's central coast region which were identified through the traceback investigation. They collected and tested many environmental samples, and the outbreak strain was not identified. While romaine lettuce is the likely cause of the outbreak, the investigation did not identify a common source or point where contamination occurred.

E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks associated with lettuce, specifically the "pre-washed" and "ready-to-eat" varieties, are by no means a new phenomenon. In fact, the frequency with which this country's fresh produce consuming public has been hit by outbreaks of pathogenic bacteria is astonishing. Here is just a sample of E. coli outbreaks based on information gathered by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, Kansas State University, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Date Vehicle Etiology Confirmed Cases States/Provinces July 1995 Lettuce (leafy green; red; romaine) E. coli O157:H7 74 1:MT Sept. 1995 Lettuce (romaine) E. coli O157:H7 20 1:ID Sept. 1995 Lettuce (iceberg) E. coli O157:H7 30 1:ME Oct. 1995 Lettuce (iceberg; unconfirmed) E. coli O157:H7 11 1:OH May-June 1996 Lettuce (mesclun; red leaf) E. coli O157:H7 61 3:CT, IL, NY May 1998 Salad E. coli O157:H7 2 1:CA Feb.-Mar. 1999 Lettuce (iceberg) E. coli O157:H7 72 1:NE Oct. 1999 Salad E. coli O157:H7 92 3:OR, PA, OH Oct. 2000 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 6 1:IN Nov. 2001 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 20 1:TX July-Aug. 2002 Lettuce (romaine) E. coli O157:H7 29 2:WA, ID Nov. 2002 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 13 1:Il Dec. 2002 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 3 1:MN Oct. 2003-May 2004 Lettuce (mixed salad) E. coli O157:H7 57 1:CA Apr. 2004 Spinach E. coli O157:H7 16 1:CA Nov. 2004 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 6 1:NJ Sept. 2005 Lettuce (romaine) E. coli O157:H7 32 3:MN, WI, OR Sept. 2006 Spinach (baby) E. coli O157:H7 and other serotypes 205 Multistate and Canada Nov./Dec. 2006 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 71 4:NY, NJ, PA, DE Nov./Dec. 2006 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 81 3:IA, MN, WI July 2007 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 26 1:AL May 2008 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 9 1:WA Oct. 2008 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 59 Multistate and Canada Nov. 2008 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 130 Canada Sept. 2009 Lettuce: Romaine or Iceberg E. coli O157:H7 29 Multistate Sept. 2009 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 10 Multistate April 2010 Romaine E. coli O145 33 5:MI, NY, OH, PA, TN Oct. 2011 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 60 Multistate April 2012 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 28 1:CA Canada June 2012 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 52 Multistate Sept. 2012 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 9 1:PA Oct. 2012 Spinach and Spring Mix Blend E. coli O157:H7 33 Multistate Apr. 2013 Leafy Greens E. coli O157:H7 14 Multistate Aug. 2013 Leafy Greens E. coli O157:H7 15 1:PA Oct. 2013 Ready-To-Eat Salads E. coli O157:H7 33 Multistate Apr. 2014 Romaine E. coli O126 4 1:MN Apr. 2015 Leafy Greens E. coli O145 7 3:MD, SC, VA June 2016 Mesclun Mix E. coli O157:H7 11 3:IL, MI, WI Nov. 2017 Leafy Greens E. coli O157:H7 67 Multistate and Canada Mar. 2018 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 219 Multistate and Canada

