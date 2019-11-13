SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metricstory, an intelligent, automated marketing analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, has announced early access for a new offering, Keyword Genius, that enables marketers to tap into new revenue opportunities directly from their websites. With Keyword Genius, marketers can quickly see revenue impact in days and weeks, not months and quarters.

Marketers can now scientifically drive incremental revenue while eliminating hours of manual analysis with Keyword Genius. Powered by Metricstory's underlying machine learning and advanced algorithms, Keyword Genius enables marketers to instantly act on curated, high-value keywords, make keyword bid adjustments, make shopping bid modifications and turn SEO queries into SEM keywords in a few simple clicks.

"We developed Keyword Genius in collaboration with some of our early customers. By focusing on identifying high-value opportunities, Keyword Genius frees up marketers to get back to more human work of serving their customers," said Joshua Gebhardt, CEO and co-founder of Metricstory.

The Metricstory team has enabled e-Commerce leaders responsible for revenue to deliver tens of thousands of dollars in additional revenue while maintaining or improving on the critical measure of ROAS, or return on ad spend.

Implementing and using Keyword Genius takes minutes to install and start seeing keywords. First, marketers download and connect Google Ads accounts to generate opportunities based on ads and performance data. Next, Keyword Genius understands account data and uses it for specific, customized recommendations for Keywords and Shopping. Finally, marketers can share or act on opportunities from the Chrome Extension so they don't have to break focus.

"Keyword Genius is a very powerful extension that gives insights that you really can't see any other way. If you spend money with Google, you need this tool," said Tom Gonser, founder of DocuSign, General Partner at Seven Peaks Ventures and a member of the board for Metricstory.

Brandon Nutter, CTO and co-founder of Metricstory, will demonstrate strategies to hack paid search marketing at SMX East in New York City, Nov. 13-14, 2019. Nutter's session, "Four Best Hacks for Paid Search that You Can Do Right Now to Get New Customers," will be on Thursday, Nov. 14, 11:35-12:15 p.m. EST. The Metricstory team will demonstrate how to increase net-new revenue with Keyword Genius in booth #120 at SMX East.

Keyword Genius is currently available in early access for Google Chrome users. Users will get immediate access to premium features in Keyword Genius and additional enablement support before General Availability in December 2019. New users get a seven-day free trial and can unlock additional features by signing up for a premium plan. More information is available at keywordgenius.com.

Metricstory, the leader in M.L.-driven marketing technology, enables eCommerce companies to instantly find and act on unrealized revenue opportunities in their Google Analytics, Google Ads and Google Shopping data. In addition to analyzing millions of combinations of data daily, its technology audits text and shopping campaign performance down to the search query level, across multiple attribution models, to identify inefficient spend. Customized alerts and top-down reporting allow for quick, simple actionability. Metricstory works with hundreds of eCommerce companies including Rue 21, Signature Hardware, Saatva, and Mavi Jeans to help teams eliminate inefficient spend, maximize time, and surface actionable, revenue-driving and evidence-backed insights. Based in Seattle, the company is backed by Birchmere Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures, Elementum, and others. To learn more, visit metricstory.com.

