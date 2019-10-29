REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday announced it will be transferring the securities exchange listing for its Euro-denominated 2.125% Senior Notes due 2021, 3.125% Senior Notes due 2028, and 2.625% Senior Notes due 2033 debt securities (collectively, the "debt securities") from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Bond Exchange, effective Nov. 8, 2019, after market close. The debt securities are expected to begin trading as Nasdaq-listed securities on Nov. 11, 2019.

Their respective trading symbols and CUSIP numbers are as follows:

Series of Debt Securities Trading Symbol CUSIP 2.125% Senior Notes due 2021 MSFT U59340AC0 3.125% Senior Notes due 2028 MSFT U59340AB2 2.625% Senior Notes due 2033 MSFT U59340AA4

Microsoft is transferring the listing of the debt securities to Nasdaq to consolidate under one exchange its equity and debt listings relationships.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.