SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For weary travelers into Sea-Tac, the search for their ride service home just got easier. In a first of its kind campaign anywhere in the U.S., Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) announced a new out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign in partnership with Uber (NYSE: UBER) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) to help travelers more conveniently and clearly find their way to their Uber pickup.

The OOH campaign includes directional signage in the post security, baggage-claim and parking garage areas throughout Sea-Tac, easily guiding arriving passengers to their Uber pickup location.

Launched this past August and comprised through a three-pronged partnership among CCA, Uber and Sea-Tac, the campaign works in tandem with other way-finding ground transportation signage and technology. CCA worked strategically with Sea-Tac leadership, and Uber, to plan and execute this advertising campaign which reaches an estimated 86% of all airport arrivals and guides 100% of all rideshare passengers as they make their way to the designated pick-up area.

"When you add it all up, this partnership among Uber, Sea-Tac airport and Clear Channel Airports, is a big step to creating a more convenient experience for the everyday traveler," said Rob Mitchell, Airport Partnerships Lead at Uber. "Travel can be stressful, and our goal is to make your experience faster and more informed when you need a ride from, and to, your destination. Along with many other innovations we've developed with airports, we see a bright future that continues to place customer experience at the center of all we do together."

The OOH campaign runs through October 2019, launching in other cities across North America later this year. Results will be measured through its duration and available in the fourth quarter.

"Working very closely with Uber's team, we've created a unique advertising campaign that paves a fast, no-stress way to connect passengers to their rideshare pick-ups at Sea-Tac," said Jon Sayer, Senior Vice President, National Sales, Clear Channel Airports. "This first of its kind campaign proves that when planned carefully in alignment with the airport authority and with the traveler's journey in mind, advertising featuring intuitive directional messaging can be highly effective."

"Airport Dining and Retail at Sea-Tac is pleased to be the first airport to participate with Uber through Clear Channel in this three-month pilot," said Dawn Hunter, Senior Manager, Airport Dining and Retail, Sea-Tac. "The airport has received positive passenger feedback as the messaging provides a clear pathway to the Ground Transportation areas located on the third level of the garage. The campaign is an innovative and proactive way for airports to advertise and provide passenger amenities."

In 2017, Clear Channel Airports announced it had signed a new 10-year agreement with the Port of Seattle to provide a benchmark-setting media program at Sea-Tac. Since then, CCA has transitioned Sea-Tac and its valued advertising partners seamlessly into a stunning, architecturally integrated media advertising network. CCA has been the premiere display advertising provider for Sea-Tac since 2007 and was awarded the 10-year contract via a competitive request for proposal process against other major competing outdoor media companies.

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for close to 45 years, Clear Channel Airports is the leading airport advertising and sponsorship specialist and innovator. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 260 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com.

Follow & Like: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Read our award-winning blog: http://blog.clearchanneloutdoor.com/